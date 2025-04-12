Forty-six aspire to be Labour Court judges

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has released the list of aspiring Labour Court Judges.

According to the list released in a statement by the JSC on Friday, a total of 46 candidates are vying for the position of Judge of the Labour Court.

The JSC, which is responsible for the administration of justice and the appointment of judicial officers, has shortlisted the 46 for interviews scheduled to take place on Monday, April 14, as part of the selection process to ensure the highest standards of judicial integrity and competence.

The shortlist and impending interviews mark an important step in the process of judicial appointments, aiming to fill critical roles within the country’s legal system.

The selection process is guided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Judicial Service (Code of Ethics) Regulations, 2012, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal standards.