Source: BUSE makes strides in innovation – herald

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

BINDURA University of Science Education (BUSE) has been commended for its remarkable strides in innovation and industrialisation.

Speaking during a tour of BUSE last week, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Dr Frederick Shava, described the university as a beacon of transformative education under the Government’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model.

He said Education 5.0 is anchored on teaching, research, community service, innovation, and industrialisation.

“What I have witnessed here is nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

“BUSE’s initiatives are aligned with our national vision of becoming a knowledge-driven and self-reliant economy.

“These projects must now transition from prototypes to commercially viable products that make a real impact.”

Among the tour’s highlights was the university’s Software Development Hub, which has rolled out the Palpo brand of locally-assembled tablets, laptops, and smartphones integrated with Titus, a multilingual artificial intelligence tool.

The devices are pre-loaded with educational materials, potentially revolutionising e-learning in Zimbabwe.

Dr Shava also praised the university’s e-Tolling and Access Control System, developed in collaboration with ZINARA, which uses RFID and NFC technologies to modernise tollgate operations, reduce congestion, and enhance revenue collection.

In the agriculture and health sectors, the minister commended BUSE for establishing a Goat Semen Processing and Biotechnology Lab.

He also lauded the production of SOPESE instant porridge, a nutrient-rich product designed to fight malnutrition using indigenous grains such as sorghum and pearl millet.

Other flagship innovations showcased include the Chiringa Monitoring and Evaluation Dashboard for real-time project tracking.

The Murunani University Management System, which digitises administrative operations.

A range of Masawu-based food products, including juices and wines, are processed at a plant in Muzarabani.

There is a growing line of cosmetics, household chemicals, and personal care products.

The university has also established a garment factory producing graduation gowns and protective clothing.

It also has Gold Analytical Services to support Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

Dr Shava called on the university to “go on a full commercialisation drive” and to ensure innovators are rewarded through robust institutional frameworks.

He emphasised the need for risk profiling and forming partnerships with both local and international institutions to scale impact.

Turning to infrastructure, the minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of key facilities such as a computer assembly plant, lecture theatres, student hostels, and a refurbished campus radio station.

However, he acknowledged existing challenges at the university’s Agro-Industrial Park, including a shortage of modern farming equipment and a lack of boundary fencing.

Dr Shava assured BUSE of his ministry’s support in resolving these issues.

As Zimbabwe heads deeper into what President Mnangagwa has declared the “Year of Commercialisation”, Dr Shava urged BUSE to lead by example.

“With determination and collaboration, we will drive Zimbabwe toward a prosperous, self-reliant future,” he said.