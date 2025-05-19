Source: Greenbelt looms for Silobela – herald

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

A PROMISING greenbelt is emerging for the perennially dry Silobela District in the Midlands Province by utilising the Vungu Dam now under construction.

This project is expected to create four irrigation schemes, provide potable water and establish a Presidential fisheries initiative, among other benefits.

The dam will also feature a water treatment plant and its construction has already generated employment for local villagers.

Further, electricity has been extended over 13km to power construction activities, benefiting the communities along this grid extension.

Residents are already gaining from the boreholes drilled to support project activities, allowing them to draw water for domestic use and livestock.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is spearheading the project, with two indigenous contractors on-site: Grindale Engineering as the main contractor and concentrating on the huge irrigation and water treatment work required and Makomo Engineering as the subcontractor responsible for building the actual dam.

During a recent visit by The Herald, the Vungu Dam construction site was bustling with heavy machinery engaged in excavation work.

In an interview, Zinwa resident engineer Fanuel Zivave was optimistic about the impact on local communities and downstream benefits.

He noted that Makomo Engineering was focused on dam construction, including its embankment, spillway, and outlet, as well as a mini hydro plant, while Grindale Engineering is dedicated to the potable water supply and irrigation projects.

“The dam is primarily intended for irrigation, with five irrigable areas already identified within the surrounding communities,” he said.

“Four of these are downstream, and one is upstream, allowing for the irrigation of over 1 200 hectares.”

He emphasised that the dam would be a significant relief for the local business centre, Crossroads, which will soon have a reliable water supply.

“This area falls under Region Four, where rainfall is erratic and evaporation rates are high. The construction of this dam is crucial not only for the local community, but for the entire country as we strive towards achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, particularly in terms of food security.

“We anticipate a greenbelt upon the dam’s completion,” he added.

“People’s lives will be transformed once construction is complete. Families struggling to send their children to school will find it easier as they benefit from irrigation and the Presidential Fisheries initiative,” Eng Zivave stated.

He also said a parallel development plan is being implemented to expedite the project.

While Makomo Engineering focuses on dam construction, Grindale Engineering has already cleared 69 hectares for irrigation.

Eng Zivave noted that if resources remain uninterrupted, the project could be completed in record time.

As part of its social responsibility, Makomo Engineering has rehabilitated approximately 22km of road linking the dam to Crossroads.

At least 161 villagers will need to be relocated to facilitate the dam’s construction, with valuations of their entitlements underway. Once compensation for their houses and other works has been approved the villagers can be moved to suitable land nearby.