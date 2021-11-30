Source: Businesses, residents to petition gvt over 2 year vacant town clerk post – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MARONDERA residents and business owners are planning to petition government over a two year delay in appointing a substantive town clerk for the farming town, saying it is now impeding efficient service delivery.

Chamber secretary Rinashe Nyamuzihwa has been acting town clerk after the resignation of substantive Marondera town, clerk Josiah Musuwo two years ago.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing, Marondera Urban Business Forum director Emmanuel Danha said plans were underway to petition the Local Government Ministry over the delays in appointing a substantive town clerk.

“It has been two years with no substantive town clerk in Marondera, and as a business, we are not happy with that at all. An acting town clerk is compromised in his operations as some of his decisions will be based on pleasing those that can make decisions to give him the job. In short, we are saying the government needs to act as soon as possible. We are going to mobilise ourselves and petition the ministry (Local Government) for taking a long time to appoint a town clerk,” Danha said.

Only three candidates were forwarded to the local board for consideration.

The three include acting town clerk Nyamuzihwa, finance director John Kachingwe and Murewa Rural District Council chief executive Alois Gurajena.

Ward 10 councillor and audit committee chairperson Jimmy Jalifi said delays were due numerous investigations on the local authority over allegations of graft.

“We had too many investigations at our council. This affected a lot of things, among them the appointment of the town clerk. The candidates are there and it is up to the local board to give us a suitable one before we endorse or object as council. We had close to six investigations on corruption and cases of abuse of office at our council in the past two years,” Jalifi said.