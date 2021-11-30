Source: Zwl18 million worth of boreholes for Gokwe town centre – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

GOKWE town council has approved construction of solar powered boreholes, a move that is set to address the water woes experienced in the Midlands town.

Council chairperson, councillor Never Gwanzura on Monday confirmed the development.

He said Gokwe Town Council contracted BGM, a private company to drill solar powered boreholes in six wards to ease the water challenges.

“The boreholes are meant to be solar powered, and so BGM will come to install the solar panels and tanks – that is what is left to be done,” Gwanzura said.

“All this is being done at a cost of ZW$18 million. We are doing this to compliment the tap water system that we already have in the town. We expect the water issues to be resolved,” he said.

Water is a perennial problem in Gokwe especially during summer season when the water table is low due to evaporation.

As a result, residents endure several days without water.

However, council believes that the permanent solution to the water challenges is taking water management rights from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).