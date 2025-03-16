Source: Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal – The Standard

A HARARE businessman has been convicted for fraud after duping an investor of US$48 000 in a botched deal to import mobile toilets.

The suspect, who is a director of Exclusive Projects Private Limited Takudzwa Munyawarara was initially sentenced to 18 months in jail by Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda.

Six months were suspended for good behaviour and another six months were cancelled on condition that he pays back the US$48 000 to the complainant Mandy Mvukwe.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira proved that in May last year, Mvukwe decided to venture into business of providing mobile toilets for hire at various functions.

She engaged Munyawarara, who claimed to have capacity to import mobile toilets from China on her behalf.

She signed a contract with Munyawarara to import from China a total of 160 mobile toilets at a cost of US$300 each including duty and transport.

On June 25, Munyawarara was given US$48 000 as part of the deal but failed to deliver.