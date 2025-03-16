Source: Zimbo nabbed for the kidnapping of Portuguese businessman in SA -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE (NewsDay Live) – Police in South Africa say they have arrested a 26-year-old Zimbabwean linked to the March 11 kidnapping of a Portuguese businessman and demanding ransom for his release.

In a media statement released Saturday the South African Police Service (Saps) said the lone suspect was nabbed after an intelligence-driven combined operations team work.

“A multi-disciplinary team led by the Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team successfully rescued a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Westdene, Johannesburg, this morning. One suspect, a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national, has been arrested.”

“The businessman was kidnapped on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, shortly after dropping off an employee in Rewlatch. A ransom was later demanded for his release,” said the press statement signed by Lt Col Amanda van Wyk.

She said the team, comprising members from the National Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Special Task Force, Gauteng Crime Intelligence Kidnapping Team, Crime Intelligence Cyber Security, Soweto Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), and other stakeholders, identified a location in Westdene and executed a tactical operation.

At the premises, officers found the businessman unharmed and arrested the suspect, she said.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected. The suspect will appear in court next week,” said van Wyk.