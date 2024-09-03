Buyanga in fresh bid to nullify warrant of arrest

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Court Reporter

South African-based business tycoon Frank Buyanga who is facing charges of kidnapping has launched a fresh bid to have a warrant of arrest issued against him cancelled.

He has been in custody since November 10, 2022 following his arrest by the South African police at the request of the Zimbabwean authorities and is awaiting extradition proceedings.

Buyanga is embroiled in a protracted legal battle with his former girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa over custody of the estranged couple’s minor child.

A warrant of arrest was issued against him by a Harare magistrate’s court after he took the boy to South Africa without the mother’s consent.

At one point the warrant was cancelled only to be reinstated after the prosecution successfully applied for its reinstatement at the High Court early last year.