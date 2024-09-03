Teenager jailed 10 years for rape

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A teenager from Epworth has been jailed for 10 years for raping his 10-year-old girl neighbour.

The 18-year-old man was brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on rape charges.

The court heard that on July 5, 2024 the teenager’s father borrowed a pen from the girl who was alone at home with her younger sister.

Their mother had gone to Overspill Shopping Centre.

The teenager’s father later left without returning the pen and the teenager called the girl to his house pretending that he wanted to return her pen.

When the girl got to the door, the court heard that the teenager dragged her into the house, slapped her twice on the face and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

He tripped and raped her.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother returned home and went to look for her at the teenager’s home.

She found her daughter’s slopes at the door and this made her suspicious.

The mother suddenly barged into the house and found the teenager putting on his trousers while the her daughter was on the floor half naked.

The girl’s mother reported the matter to the police leading to the teenager’s arrest.