Source: Byo church robbers out on bail – The Southern Eye

THREE suspected armed robbers who raided several Roman Catholic Church buildings in Bulawayo stealing money and goods were on Tuesday granted $400 000 bail each by High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu.

Mthulisi Ncube (32), Lucky Sibanda (26 ) and Phathisani Ncube (30 ), were ordered to reside at their given addresses and to report once a week at Bulawayo Central Police Station as part of the bail conditions.

The accused, who are being represented by Brian Robi of Dube Legal Practice, will be back at the Western Commonage Court on September 18 for trial.

The State had earlier opposed bail arguing that the accused were a flight risk as they once fled from police, only to be cornered and arrested following a shootout.

According to court papers, sometime between June and July this year, the trio broke into more than six Roman Catholic Church buildings including Bulawayo House of Liberty Christian Church using bolt cutters and other tools.

They allegedly stole cash, laptops, cellphone batteries, generators, amplifiers and various other goods.