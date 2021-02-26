Source: Byo death pools filled up – DailyNews

Jeffrey Muvundusi

in BULAWAYO

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has moved to fill up dangerous disused pits dotted around the city’s high-density suburbs.

This comes after an outcry from residents following the recent deaths of three people in separate incidents within a week.

Shane Ngona, 20, from Pumula North drowned while taking a bath in one of the pools while his friend Nqobizitha Mhlanga, 18, also perished in a botched rescue attempt.

The incident occurred just five days after Keith Ncube, 15, drowned in similar circumstances in the pool which was now known as a “pool of death”.

Under pressure following the tragic incidents, over the weekend the Daily News witnessed BCC equipment and workmen busy on site to fill up the pools.

Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo confirmed the development.

“This pit had become a serious threat to life in this area, as a result as council we had deliberations with different stakeholders and we agreed to fill it up.

“As it is, the equipment has been deployed on the ground and work has already started.

“However, we are hoping that from here, we move out to other pits so that we can save lives,” Moyo said.

He attributed the proliferation of these dangerous pits to sand poachers, who have become a menace in and around the city.

The pits are mainly scattered all over Luveve, Nkulumane, Cowdray Park and Entumbane suburbs.

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) which had recently petitioned BCC over the pits recommended the move.

“We recommend the move by the city council; we hope they are not going to fill up this one pit only, but make a follow up to all of the others pits that are dangerous throughout the city,” MIHR coordinator Khumbulani Maphosa said.