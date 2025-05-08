Source: Byo garages top in selling contaminated fuel – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO has several garages selling contaminated fuel compared to other cities, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has said.

Zera chief executive officer Edington Mazambani said the regulatory body nabbed 43 garages from April last year for selling contaminated fuel.

Mazambani said Bulawayo topped the list with 14 cases, followed by Manicaland with eight, Harare (five), Matabeleland North (five), Matabeleland South (four), Midlands (three) and two in Masvingo.

“The offence was mainly selling fuel that does not meet set specifications in contravention of Statutory Instrument 23 of 2013 (Fuel Quality Regulations). Offenders paid fines in the range of US$150 to US$600,” Mazambani said in an emailed response.

He advised motorists to fuel their vehicles at licensed service stations and to report to Zera if they suspect garages of selling contaminated fuel.

“Service stations caught selling contaminated fuel will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted,” Mazambani said.

“Repeat offenders will have their operating licences cancelled.”

Last Month, Bulawayo City Council said there was an increase in the number of illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) filling stations in various suburbs of the city.

Council said the city had illegal LPG vending points, some of which were operating from houses, posing a serious risk of loss of life or property.

Mazambani said 13 illegal LPG vendors had been arrested since January for operating without licences.