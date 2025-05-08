Source: Employee accused of stealing over US$27k – The Southern Eye

A RAINFORCING Steel Contractors employee in Bulawayo has appeared in court to answer to charges of fraud, forgery and theft of trust property.

Nothando Banana (35) of Barham Green denied the charges when she appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

She was being represented by Bob Siansole of Shenje and Company, who submitted her plea of not guilty.

Banana was remanded out of custody to May 15 for continuation of trial.

In court, finance manager Bokani Bechwana said evidence showed that Banana forged documents to steal company funds.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of Banana.