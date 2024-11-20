Source: Byo man chases away wife, commits suicide – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death after a 25-year-old man from Magwegwe, Bulawayo, chased away his wife from the bedroom before hanging himself.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Agreement Wellington Nyangali had a misunderstanding with his wife the previous night.

He said Nyangali had not slept at home the previous night.

“On November 16 at 10am, Nyangali and his wife had a misunderstanding over the issue that he had not slept at home the previous night. The following day, he then went into their bedroom and told his wife not to come inside since he was changing clothes,” he said.

Ncube said the wife remained outside until she received a phone call from the now deceased’s brother asking about his whereabouts.

“She then went inside to check and discovered that Nyangali had hung himself with a rope from a roof truss. She informed the deceased’s brother who rushed and found his brother’s body hanging from the roof truss,” Ncube said.

A police report was made and the body was taken to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Ncube urged members of the public to share their problems and desist from resorting to taking their lives.

“We urge members of the public to share their problems with others, involve third parties when having misunderstandings rather than resorting to taking own lives,” he said.

The developments come at a time when Bulawayo police recently reported that 21 cases of suicide had been reported in the past month, 20 of them being men and the remainder being a woman.

Bulawayo has recorded 22 cases of suicide by hanging in a short space of time.