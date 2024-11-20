Source: Officer threatens lawyer, client over gold panners murder report – The Southern Eye

A SENIOR police officer at Khumalo Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly threatened to harm prominent lawyer Dumisani Dube and his client for reporting a murder case involving gold panners in which the law enforcement agents are accused of protecting suspects.

Dube, representing Wolly Dog Mine Special grant 7980 in Bulawayo, wrote to the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province Commissioner Wiklef Makamacha about the murder case.

Police officers at Queens Park and Khumalo Police stations are being accused of assisting to conceal the case which reportedly happened on October 22 at Marvel Substation in Emhlangeni suburb, Bulawayo.

A murder case investigation has since been opened under the homicide section at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

However, in an urgent letter dated November 18, addressed to Acting Officer Commanding Bulawayo only identified as Assistant Commissioner T Ndou, Dube accused one of the senior police officers implicated in the case of calling him and his client about the case.

“I am disappointed that your officer-in-charge at Khumalo Police Station has taken to threatening to harm me and my clients personally for making a report.

“On November 18 at 4:10pm, he made a direct call threatening to harm and injure myself and my clients for making a report to you.

“We take exception to threats from the officer-in-charge (who) threaten and interfere with witnesses in a matter which is under investigation as you stated in your letter dated November 11.”

On November 11, Assistant Commissioner Ndou wrote to Dube indicating that the issue was under investigation.

“This office acknowledges receipt of the letter that you registered on November 11. Be advised that thorough investigations have been instituted and you will be advised of the outcome in due course,” Ndou wrote.

Bulawayo residents recently wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa asking him to halt corrupt practices involving police officers at some stations in the city.

The letter, dated November 11, was delivered to Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube and was copied to Makamacha.

The residents expressed concern over alleged corrupt activities by members of the police at Queens Park and Khumalo police stations in Bulawayo.

The residents also wrote to Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube indicating that they were worried about the illegal mining activities of a gold miner (name supplied) using a market gardening permit from council offices.