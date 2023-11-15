Source: Byo man nabbed for fatal assault of soccer fan –Newsday Zimbabwe

A BULAWAYO man has been nabbed in connection with the fatal assault of a soccer fan outside Babourfields Stadium on September 3.

Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abdenico Ncube said Bongani Sibanda (31) of New Magwegwe was in detention over the murder of Msilisi Magutshwa (39) of Makokoba.

Ncube said the now-deceased was trying to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by the accused when he met his fate.

“On September 3, the now-deceased was at Barbourfields Stadium watching a football match with his friends when one of his friends was assaulted with a sjambok for pushing the accused person. The now-deceased tried to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by the accused,” Ncube said.

“His condition deteriorated and he was taken to Mpilo Hospital on September 5, where he was admitted as he kept complaining of a severe headache.

“He passed away on September 13 at 10:20pm. A police report was made and a post-mortem report revealed that he died of assault and head injuries.”

Police received information to the effect that Sibanda, who attacked the now-deceased, was at Mzilikazi rank trying to escape to Nkayi. They acted on the tip-off and managed to arrest him.

When they interviewed him, he admitted to having assaulted Magutshwa and his friend.

In a separate incident, Mzukhona Ngwenya (35) of Gwabalanda was arrested for the murder of his younger brother Mbongeni Ngwenya (24).

Ncube said the two went home drunk on October 31 and had a misunderstanding which resulted in Mzukhona fatally striking his brother withan iron bar once on the head.