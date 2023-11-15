Source: Masaraure back in court for murder –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday dismissed an application for refusal of further remand by Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure in a case in which he faces a murder charge.

Masaraure is being represented by Doug Coltart.

In his ruling, Mangosi said the defence has to be patient and wait for the police to complete their investigations since one of the witnesses was based outside Zimbabwe.

In the previous court session, Coltart protested that investigations were moving at a snail’s pace since the incident happened seven years ago.

Police had initially said they would be done with their probe by December 19.

State prosecutor Zebidiah Bofu said investigations were almost complete.

The Artuz leader is alleged to have killed activist Roy Issa, at a Harare hotel on June 1, 2016 following a beer-drinking spree.

The State alleges that in order to conceal the offence, Masaraure and his accomplices claimed that Issa jumped off the hotel window, resultingin his death.

The matter has been postponed to January 25 for trial commencement.