Source: Byo motorists complain over potholes – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO motorists have expressed concern over the dilapidated state of roads in and around the city, which have now developed ditches that are causing regular breakdown of vehicles.

“This has now become unacceptable, may our city council see that this is fixed. These potholes do not only just need to be filled with soil, but they must be patched up properly. We really need to restore our city to its former glory,” a motorist, Bekithemba Mlauzi, said.

Another motorist, who declined to be identified, said the state of the roads had become a danger to the motoring public.

“Our roads have now become a horror script. Bulawayo is becoming more and more hazardous. Potholes are all over the place. We now need to be extra vigilant on the roads so that we prevent getting involved in accidents that may not only endanger our lives, but also those pedestrians and vendors going about their business. Something has to be done,” the motorist said.

The bulk of Zimbabwe’s 90 000km road networks are in a sorry state and needs urgent rehabilitation.

Vehicles are being pulled out of ditches regularly.

Government declared a state of disaster on the country’s roads

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said he was busy in a meeting when he was contacted for comment.