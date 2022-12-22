Source: Govt policy inconsistencies self-destructive: Zapu – The Southern Eye

OPPOSITION Zapu party leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo has blasted the ruling Zanu PF party for crafting bad policies that have failed to encourage investments into the country.

Sibangilizwe is the son of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Nkomo said: “Vision 2030 and other strategic plans have failed to include achievement of peace and development in the country. The policies do not speak on issues of good governance and improving service delivery. Local non-governmental organisations who seek to complement government efforts are stifled through oppressive laws.”

Nkomo said the country was nowhere near achieving United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs), as well as peace and unity.

“The late VP Nkomo on March 23, 1961 addressed the UN on issues of colonisation to push for the independence of the country, and observance of human rights in line with UN Charters. Zapu and Zanu got support from Britain, America, Canada, the European Union member states, the Warsaw Pact, the Commonwealth countries, the African Union and the Frontline States in furtherance of the UN Committee’s 24 objectives. All these countries provided solidarity funds; scholarships, military training, and materials, yet today we are no longer in solidarity and these countries are considered enemies.”

Nkomo said unity could only be achieved if Zimbabwe has good relations with others internally and externally.

“Zanu PF cannot seek to promote SDGs on one hand, while on the other hand, it reverses them through oppressive laws like the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment (Bill). It is very unfortunate that the Zanu PF government seeks to advance its total disregard of human rights through various legislations like the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act.”

He said continued jailing of political opponents does not promote unity and peace.