Source: Byo Municipality raids 425 business premises – The Southern Eye

AT LEAST 232kg of meat was recently confiscated from a number of Bulawayo companies after it was deemed unfit for human consumption.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) conducted the raid and disposed of the confiscated meat in accordance with the Public Health Act.

According to council minutes, the local authority continued to carry out raids against illegal and unfair business practices.

“Four hundred and twenty-five premises were inspected during the month of July 2023 compared to the previous month (399) with the highest (59%) being trading premises inspections. During the inspections, unsatisfactory conditions were identified and contained,” the minutes read.

“Some of these included the sale of 232kg of meat deemed to be unfit for human consumption pursuant to the Food Standards Control Act and SI 50 of 1995. Unwholesome meat was condemned and disposed of in accordance with the Public Health Act and Bulawayo (Public Health) by-laws.”

The council said 22 offenders were fined for failing to comply with public health legislation.

“Nineteen public health complaints were raised and followed up during the month. Efforts are underway to rectify all the public health complaints raised. No health reports were issued during the month, two new shops were recommended for licencing,” the minutes further read.

On disease surveillance, the council said it was on high alert for disease outbreaks as they continued to evolve.

“The city also remained on high alert for the adverse events, such as ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, marburg virus in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, multi-country outbreak of M-pox virus, wild poliovirus type 1 outbreak in Malawi and Mozambique, Tete province and cholera outbreak.”