Source: Byo police help triplets – The Southern Eye

The mother of the triplets Prisca Dale (centre) flanked by police officers during the handover of a donation by Police Women’s Network members in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, on Wednesday

BULAWAYO police under the banner, Women’s Network, on Wednesday donated various goodies to Prisca Dale (30), a single mother from Cowdray Park with triplets aged nine months.

Dale recently appealed for help saying she was struggling to take care of her children.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the law enforcement agency responded to her distress call.

“As members of the police women network, we would not have done justice to our mission if we ignored a fellow woman in the community crying for help,” Msebele said.

“Thus, to add value and reality to the mission, we have come with our small gift to the triplets and their mother. We hope our gift will go a long way in mitigating some of the challenges you are facing.

The donation included food, toiletries like disposable diapers, disposable baby wipes, baby glycerine, various clothing and detergents.

Dale was in tears as she received the gifts.

“From the time I was pregnant to date, I have faced a lot of challenges like food, clothes, washing powder. I find it challenging to wash for them at times because there are a lot of them now,” she said.

The Seventh Day Adventist church ladies also donated basic commodities and clothes to the family.