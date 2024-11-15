Source: Byo officials unite for urgent flood and fire awareness as rainy season approaches – #Asakhe – CITE

By Ndumiso Tshuma

As heavy rains approach, Bulawayo city officials and key stakeholders have launched an urgent public awareness campaign to equip residents with crucial knowledge for flood and fire prevention.

This collaborative initiative, spearheaded by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), police, various government ministries and the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), aims to bolster community preparedness, safeguard lives and property against potential natural disasters posed by the upcoming rainy season.

Joined by organisations such as DanChurchAid (DCA), the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and the fire brigade, the group gathered on Thursday, going to different suburbs in Bulawayo to raise awareness and share essential safety information, especially as the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe forecasts a particularly heavy rainfall season.

Part of the crowd that attended the launch of the anti-flooding campaign

Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, emphasised the campaign’s urgency, stressing the need to prevent flood-related deaths.

“We urge residents and children to find shelter immediately when it starts to rain and to remain there until it stops,” Inspector Ncube advised. “For school children, it’s safer for a teacher to keep you in class than for you to risk crossing flooded areas.”

Inspector Ncube highlighted the dangers of improper drainage practices, which have worsened flood risks in neighborhoods like Nketa, Nkulumane, and Mahatshula.

He said police have discovered personal items, such as wardrobes and beds, clogging storm drains, while makeshift drainages created by residents often channel floodwaters into neighbors’ properties, causing significant damage.

“People have created weep holes on the wrong side of their durawalls, directing rainwater into neighbouring yards and causing flooding that affects homes’ infrastructure,” Ncube warned.

With the rainy season now underway, Ncube also reminded drivers to exercise extreme caution on wet roads, explaining that slippery surfaces increase stopping distances.

“Avoid speeding on wet roads and never attempt to cross flooded streams or bridges,” he advised.

Bulawayo’s Chief Fire Officer, Mhlangano Moyo, provided additional safety tips to prevent fires during the season.

He cautioned families to keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach and to handle heat sources like irons and candles responsibly.

“Always place irons upright and turn them off before leaving the room. Don’t sleep with a heater on or leave combustible materials near heat sources,” Moyo warned.

Moyo also reminded residents to unplug electrical devices when not in use, particularly during power outages, to minimise fire hazards.

Electrical appliances should be switched off and unplugged before going to bed, during load-shedding, or when leaving the house,” he said.