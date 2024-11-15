Over 30 000 get cash transfers 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Simon Masanga

Precious Manomano, Herald Reporter

Cash transfers under the Government programme to support the vulnerable have benefited more than 30 000 people in urban areas.

The cash transfers, equivalent of the grain distributed to the vulnerable in rural areas, are part of the social protection measures under President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

Beneficiaries lauded the Second Republic for walking the talk and ensuring the smooth transfers of cash to the vulnerable.

The initiative is targeting at least 1,7 million urban dwellers across the country.

Ms Agnes Mazarura of Mabvuku said she was grateful for the initiative.

“The gesture is critical considering the situation in which we are,” she said.

Mr Tonderai Mutizwa of Domboramwari in Epworth said the initiative shows Government’s commitment to support the people.

“We are grateful for this initiative which will ensure that no one will starve. We appeal to the Government to continue providing us with this kind of assistance. I have so far received my cash transfers through my NetOne line and I hope this will continue,” he said.

Another resident of Epworth, Mr Tinashe Marufu said those benefiting should not squander the money.

“I got the opportunity to be part of this noble programme. Not everyone in towns is benefiting, so it is critical for those who were selected to use the funds well. We want our families to be food secure,” he said.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Mr Simon Masanga said the programme received additional funding from Treasury.

“On cash transfers, we are now at over 30 000 beneficiaries countrywide. The process was slow due to verification which was done because some of the names were not matching with the details provided.

“We have received an additional amount this week to speed up the process after exhausting the amount which we had.

“We have started well and most of the beneficiaries in urban areas have received the funds,” he said.

Government has extended the food aid programme to 9,2 million people in rural areas up from the initial 6,2 million. So far five million people have received food assistance, but the number grows as household stocks diminished by a small harvest are used up.

Mr Masanga said the programmes were also expecting some funds this week from Treasury to ensure that grain distribution is expedited to all the beneficiaries.

“We have managed to achieve 80 percent of the targeted 6,2 million people who are food insecure. The programme was expanded to 9,2 million people with the aim to ensure that all food insecure people benefit from the programme,” he said.

In order to improve food production in Zimbabwe, Government has indicated that the summer season plan aims to increase production of cereals to 3 274 200 tonnes, against the 744 271 tonnes obtained during the last summer season.