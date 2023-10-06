Source: Byo organisation acts on rising suicide cases -Newsday Zimbabwe

A BULAWAYO-BASED mental health organisation, Dignity Africa Foundation, is offering free counselling services to residents following a spike in suicide cases in the city.

Early this week, a Bulawayo socialite Trust Nyathi popularly known as NguFidelis committed suicide.

Dignity Africa Foundation says it seeks to break a vicious circle related to issues of mental health.

“Our aim is to always seek Christian methods to solve our problems, as like any body part, the brain is an organ and also fails, so we also use medical professionals to assist with the individuals battling mental illness,” the founder of the organisation, Nanji-Taswa Banda, said.

“We offer free online counselling as we have counsellors around the country who volunteer to assist in this cause.

“We have workshops, as well as do groceries for beneficiaries of the suicide victims.”

Suicide is reported to be one of the most high-natural deaths in Zimbabwe.

Available statistics indicate that one in four people worldwide suffer from mental health or neurological disorders.

“We are open to anyone willing to assist in any form. Medical professionals willing to take on a few pro bono clients would go a long way in our cause,” Banda said.

A report by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission released in August showed a spike in suicide cases.

According to the report, Zimbabwe continues to have high non-natural death rates mostly among men.

Male suicide cases, according to experts, have been linked to socio-economic problems.