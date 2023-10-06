Source: Man kills friend with snooker stick -Newsday Zimbabwe

A GAME of snooker ended tragically after a Plumtree man fatally struck his friend with a cue stick.

Mthandeni Maphosa was dragged to Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday facing a murder case.

He was not asked to plead to the charge by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware remanded him in custody to October 16 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State alleges that on September 17, Maphosa was playing snooker with his friend Elvis Ncube when the two had a misunderstanding.

Maphosa became violent and struck Ncube with a cure stick on the head and he fell down.

He was rushed to hospital and died before admission.