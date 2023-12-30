Source: Byo records 210 traffic accidents -Newsday Zimbabwe

FOUR people died in 210 road traffic accidents recorded in Bulawayo within 12 days, police have said.

Provincial acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the accidents were recorded between December 15 and 27.

The majority of the accidents were attributed to human error.

“Of the 210 accidents recorded, 68 were injured and admitted at our local hospitals while four people were killed,” Msebele said.

She said police were holding joint traffic awareness campaigns with the Bulawayo City Council, Vehicle Inspection Department and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) with a view of minimising road traffic accidents.

“We were informing them that during this rainy season they have to exercise extreme caution, as well as discouraging them from crossing flood rivers,” she said.

Officer commanding Bulawayo province Commissioner Wiklef Makamache also pleaded with motorists not to speed.

According to the TSCZ, 98% of known causes of road accidents are due to human error.