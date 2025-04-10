Source: Byo requires US$38K for refuse trucks – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO mayor David Coltart has revealed that the local authority needs US$38 000 to get all its refuse collection vehicles running.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference yesterday, Coltart said the city needed to bring its fleet into shape.

“I had a report in the last few days from our cleaning department that we need US$38 000 to get all our refuse vehicles function,” Coltart said.

“That ladies and gentlemen is the harsh reality today.

“We spend US$18 000 on this conference, but we’ve got uncollected rubbish in our city.”

He said council had to change its priorities.

“And all it takes to get all of our compactors working is US$38 000,” he said.

“Now that speaks to where our priorities lie. It’s got to change.

“Our priorities have to change and note that I’m not demeaning this conference.”

Last week, council commissioned refuse compactor trucks worth US$602 400 in a bid to improve waste collection and maintain a clean environment.

Council officials said Bulawayo requires 17 additional refuse trucks at an estimated cost of US$2,56 million.

Beyond cleanliness, the city is also working to streamline its bureaucratic processes to attract investors.

“If we don’t have a clean city, if we don’t have an efficiently run city, we’re not going to attract the investment that we need to achieve these goals,” he said.

The city has been battling illegal dumping, uncollected garbage with waste piling up in high-density areas, all of which contribute to the worsening urban decay.