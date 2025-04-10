Source: Rural-urban migration worsens Byo water, sewage crisis – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council has attributed the rampant sewer bursts to an increase in rural-urban migration, resulting in system overload.

The City of Bulawayo is growing with new suburbs such as Emganwini, Emthunzini, Magwegwe North Extension under development.

According to a council report on the sewerage section, city fathers expressed concern over the recurrence of sewage pipe bursts, exposing residents to waterborne diseases.

Indications are that there are a number of sewer remedial projects lined up in the city.

Councillor Tinevimbo Maposa called on council to rehabilitate the city’s sewage reticulation system, particularly in old high-density suburbs.

“In most of these areas, the sewer system has collapsed,” the minutes read.

“Most sewage challenges are related to the water supply. If the city had constant water supply, there would be less sewage challenges.

“The sewer system was designed to have running water all the time to prevent slugging.

“There are residents who deliberately vandalise the sewer system by depositing unfriendly materials in the system.”

Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu applauded council for work done in attending to sewer bursts.

“The system is oversubscribed because of rural to urban migration,” Ndlovu said.

“Councillor Adrian Moyo concurred. He applauded the committee and department for the sewer rehabilitation work done by a private contractor in ward 2.

“Residents should be warned against depositing wrong materials in the sewer system.”

Councillor Felix Madzana expressed concern over the breakdown of the truck used by the team covering ward 18.

Madzana said this caused a backlog in sewer burst attendance, adding that schools and other public institutions must be prioritised.

Mayor David Coltart hailed the environmental management and engineering services committee and the engineering department for dealing with sewage reticulation challenges.

According to council’s engineering services department, Bulawayo’s water and sewage infrastructure has outlived its lifespan.