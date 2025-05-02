Source: Byo sanitary lanes turned into ‘toilets’ – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council has urged residents to desist from using sanitary lanes as toilets.

Council corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu said that was necessary to prevent disease outbreaks.

“The City of Bulawayo urges residents to help to maintain a clean and healthy city by refraining from using shop lanes as makeshift toilets,” Mpofu said.

“There are free public toilets available within reasonable walking distance in the city centre and we encourage everyone to make use of these facilities.

“Efforts are ongoing to increase access and improve the conditions of public ablution facilities to better serve the community.”

Mpofu acknowledged lack of public toilets in some areas, particularly along Fourth Avenue, following the relocation of bus operators from Gwanda Road.

“Appropriate measures will be implemented soon to address the issue and ensure that public health standards and human dignity are not compromised,” she said .

Mpofu, however, complained about vandalism of public toilets by the public.

Currently, there are 41 free public toilets across the city in addition to 26 that are leased.

“Unfortunately, 30 facilities are temporarily closed, primarily due to vandalism,” Mpofu said.

“Council is actively working on restoring these vandalised toilets and will progressively reopen them to improve access and increase the number of free public toilets available to the community.”

“Council has plans to construct additional public toilets across the city. Recently, two new facilities were built at Emganwini shopping centre and in Lobengula West (Konron),” Mpofu said, adding that business owners were reluctant to allow public access to their toilets because of fear of vandalism.

Mpofu said business owners had highlighted vandalism as a major concern, which discourages them from offering unrestricted access.

“Council continues to work on solutions that balance public access with the need to maintain and protect these facilities.”

Council housing and community service officer Thulani Magagula recently said touts were defiling the once beautiful recreational parks by turning them into toilets.

Bulawayo was once touted as the cleanest city in the country.

The city, however, is battling litterbugs, with the city centre now an eyesore as a result of littering.

Mayor David Coltart recently admitted that despite efforts having been made to clean the city, the overall impact has been marginal, with some areas still having illegal dumpsites.