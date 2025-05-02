Source: Msipa retires from Schweppes Zimbabwe after 20 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, May 1 (NewsDay Live) – Schweppes says it’s managing director, Charles Msipa has left the company at the end of April, ending two decades of association with the beverage maker.

“We announce the upcoming retirement of Mr. Charles Nkululeko Msipa at the end of April 2025, after an exemplary 20-year tenure in our business, the majority of which he served as Managing Director,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Msipa joined Schweppes Zimbabwe as Sales and Marketing Director in 2005 and was appointed Managing Director in 2006. Prior to that, Charles worked for The Coca Cola Company for 13 years in diverse roles and geographies, within Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi as well as Coca-Cola North America.

Schweppes said he was instrumental in the localisation of the shareholding of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited in 2009, which included participation of management and employees.

“He has provided leadership to the Company during a period of significant headwinds in the operating environment. Notable milestones include the investment in Beitbridge Juicing Company and the expansion in the brand portfolio.

“Charles has actively participated and supported business member organisations such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) where he is former president and member of the national council.”

Msipa is also a past Chairman of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ), the PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe and National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) as well as a non-executive director of a diverse range of entities.

The company did not name his replacement.