Source: Byo school poor pass rate irks residents – The Southern Eye

Sizalendaba Secondary School

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC)-run Sizalendaba Secondary School in Khami district still holds the spot for the city’s worst performing secondary school after it recorded a 10% pass rate in the recently released Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) ordinary level results.

According to latest council minutes, out of 20 learners that sat for the Zimsec 2024 Ordinary Level examination, only five learners passed with a minimum of five O levels.

The school, in Mazwi Village, Hyde Park Estate, was originally built by the International Organisation for Migration before being handed over to the local authority.

It has been recording poor pass rates for the past decade and things got worse after it scored zero percent pass rates in 2021 and 2022.

The pass rate had declined by 7% from the previous year, with 11 students not passing a single subject at all.

The director for Housing and Community Services reported that there was a student who wrote 10 subjects and obtained 3As, 5Bs and 2Cs in the last examination.

“Council was working hard to ensure cottages under construction at Sizalendaba Secondary are completed as soon as possible so that the school retains teachers and improves the pass rate,” read the report.