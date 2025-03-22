Source: ‘Supportive policies vital for fostering livestock sector growth’ – The Southern Eye

THERE is need for strong and supportive policies to foster growth in the livestock sector, it has been said.

The remarks were made by Zimbabwe International Trade Fair deputy board chairman Promise Ncube during the first edition of the Livestock Conference held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The two-day event, which ended yesterday, was running under the theme Transforming Livestock Futures: Strategies for Resilience and Prosperity.

He said effective policy frameworks can facilitate access to funding and resources.

“According to the World Bank, countries that implement comprehensive livestock policies see a 25% increase in sector resilience,” Ncube said.

“Programmes focused on best practices in livestock management can lead to a 40% increase in productivity among trained farmers, according to various agricultural extension studies.”

He stated that the global market for livestock products is projected to reach US$1,7 trillion by 2025, creating opportunities for Zimbabwean producers to tap into this growing demand by improving quality and meeting international standards.

“The El Niño-induced drought has significantly affected livestock in the Matabeleland region, resulting in reduced pasture availability and severe feed shortages. Many farmers are facing increased animal mortality rates, which exacerbates economic hardships in this area,” Ncube said.

“Compounding these challenges is the ongoing January disease, a tick-borne illness impacting cattle health. Together, the drought and disease outbreaks underscore the critical need for improved veterinary services and effective disease management.”

He highlighted that according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, climate change could reduce livestock productivity by up to 30% by 2050 if no adaptation measures are taken, adding that implementing practices such as water management and drought-resistant breeds can help farmers maintain productivity.

Ncube mentioned that the conference was aimed at creating a collaborative environment “where we can share knowledge, explore solutions, and develop strategies to enhance the productivity and sustainability of our livestock systems”.

Anne Cooke, chairman of Zimbabwe Herd Book, said the sector is faced with various challenges such as illegal animal imports affecting biosecurity.

“Lack of breed diversity and small breed diversity and small breed societies, genetic resource management and regulatory constraints. Technology adoption in keeping records,’’ Cooke said.