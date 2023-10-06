Source: Byo’s first Catholic bishop remembered – The Southern Eye

CZECHS and Zimbabweans last week commemorated Ignatius Arnož, the first Bishop of Bulawayo, with a memorial lecture at the Catholic Archdiocese of Bulawayo.

Among the guests was Michal Novak, second secretary of the embassy of the Czech Republic in Lusaka, Zambia.

A Catholic Mass led by the Archbishop Alex Thomas Kaliyanil preceded the lecture.

Arnož’s tenure in Bulawayo ran from 1931 until his death in 1950.

During the lecture, four large exhibition panels with informative text, graphics and photographs, showing the life and work of Arnoz were donated by the embassy of the Czech Republic in Lusaka.

The panels will be put on public display at the St Mary’s Basilica in Bulawayo.

The following day, Archbishop Thomas, Imbrova and Novak visited Empandeni Mission to pay their respects to Arnož’s final resting place.

Arnoz was born in Bodenbach, Bohemia, and ordained a priest on July 25, 1910 from the religious order of the Mill Hill Missionaries.

In 1931, he was appointed senior of the then Mission “Sui Iuris” of Bulawayo.

He rose to prefect and vicar apostolic as the mission was elevated and was ordained bishop in 1937.