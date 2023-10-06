Source: Govt red tape stalls Old Gwanda Road project – The Southern Eye

BUREAUCRATIC delays in some government offices are reportedly frustrating the rehabilitation of the Old Gwanda Road into a modern highway.

The road was awarded to a private contractor, Zwane Enterprises, in a build, operate and transfer deal.

Government sanctioned the construction of the 120km Bulawayo-Old Gwanda Road, at a cost of US$150 million.

Zwane Enterprises chief executive Bekithemba Mbambo said the project was being slowed down by bureaucracy in government offices.

“The delay is very unfortunate. If they do not want us to do the upgrade, they should say it out instead of frustrating us,” he said.

“I think relevant regulatory authorities should have set timelines within which to finalise approval processes of such projects, otherwise it jeopardises investment.”

It also emerged that government has not yet compensated villagers whose homesteads would be affected by the road project.

“There are some villagers who were told that their homes are likely to be demolished. Such villagers are in limbo because even if they have the means and plans to renovate their homesteads, they cannot until there is clarity on whether the road will be upgraded or not,” Mbambo said.

“The road will obviously create lots of jobs and both subcontractors and the communities along the corridor are anxious to see roadworks start without delay.

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona said he would investigate the matter when contacted for comment.

The project was targeted to be completed before the end of the year.

Most of the country’s roads are in a poor state due to years of neglect.