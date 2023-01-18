Source: Byo’s main roads receive facelift – The Southern Eye

File pic: damaged roads

BULAWAYO City Council has started giving the city’s major roads, which are severely dilapidated, a facelift.

Motorists have been complaining about the sorry state of roads in the city, which have been damaging vehicles and causing accidents in some cases.

Most roads in the city are heavily infested with potholes, and this has been worsened by incessant rains.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said council intended to rehabilitate all the roads in the city.

“We would have actually loved to do all the roads a one go. If you look at Luveve Road, it is still incomplete with substandard work being done by a contractor. So now council is rectifying that,” Ncube said.

The deputy mayor also said council would be attending to potholes on Plumtree Road.

“We will also be rushing to repair the potholes on Plumtree Road as they are giving motorists a headache. We are trying to fix all these major roads with the urgency they deserve,” he said.

The beleaguered council has been under fire from residents who have been complaining of poor service delivery, impassable roads, and irregular and exorbitant bills.

Towards the end of 2022, residents engaged in multiple protests.

“Why must we first march for these things to be done? It’s their job, and we shouldn’t have to go through marches to get basic services from council. It’s a welcome development and they should keep it up,” said Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association vice-chairperson Patricia Tshabalala.

“We hope they will do a genuine job and not just patch this and that. Otherwise we will go back to square one when the rains come back.”