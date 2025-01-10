Source: CAAZ investigates commercial airliner –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sources within the industry claim that Executive Air director Ed Mordt and manager Caroline Puzey are above the age limit of a pilot in their area of operation.

OPERATIONS at Executive Air, a local commercial airliner and charter services provider, are under investigation following allegations that the company is violating Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) regulations.

Of primary concern is the alleged employment of pilots exceeding the legal age limit for commercial air transport, which is 65 years.

This is stipulated in section 79(1) of the Civil Aviation Act [Chapter 13:16], the Civil Aviation (Operations of Aircraft) Regulations, 2023 and aligns with international aviation standards.

“Executive Air’s operations pose a significant risk to passengers,” the sources told NewsDay yesterday.

“Mordt and Puzey do not meet the age requirements, and the company only employs one young pilot, Zoro Nyamakura. This disregard for safety regulations is unacceptable.”

They added that there was an incident in Kariba last year where an Executive Air plane, with Puzey as the pilot, was involved in an accident.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Multiple sources at Charles Prince Airport reiterated these allegations, expressing concern about aviation safety.

Executive Air’s website lists services, including flights to remote locations within Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

When contacted for comment, Mordt was evasive, neither confirming nor denying the allegations.

CAAZ public relations and communications manager Firstme Vitori said the authority has taken note of the allegations raised and “is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance”.

“In accordance with our regulatory mandate, we are commencing an investigation into the matters raised and will take appropriate action based on the findings,” she said.

Several business executives who frequently use air travel expressed concern about Executive Air’s compliance with aviation safety regulations.