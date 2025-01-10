Source: Workers should form formidable force in 2025: ZCTU –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has implored workers to form a strong and united front to confront labour violations and fight for better working conditions this year.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, vice-president Valentine Chikosi said workers faced poor wages, deteriorating working conditions and rights due to the shrinking economy and inconsistent government policies in 2024.

He said 2025 was a year the workers should confront as a united voice against austerity and deteriorating working conditions.

“Let us reclaim our position as labour which is the voice of the working class and the poor,” he said.

“We must set pace for a developmental State we want.

“We can’t take a back seat and leave capital to continue determining the future of millions of Zimbabweans.”

Chikosi said the labour body and workers could not continue to be passive while allowing the elite to control Zimbabwe’s rich resources at the expense of the majority.

“The time is now and in 2025, we must be united and fight for fair wages, better working conditions, job security, employment creation, affordable quality healthcare and education among other social services,” he said.

“2025 is a year we must demand that our needs and welfare must be government’s number one priority.

“We must refuse and reject to continue subsidising capital and give our labour for free. We demand a living wage above the poverty datum line in 2025.”

Chikosi called for a review of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum, with the voice of workers included at all levels of government decision-making.

Government abandoned the RTGS in April last year in a bid to stave off inflation and adopted the similarly unstable Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which has worsened the plight of workers.

Most workers are being paid in the local currency despite the United States dollar dominating the market.