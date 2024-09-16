CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident
Mr Nick Mangwana

Herald Reporter

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has launched an investigation into an incident involving an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter that occurred in Masvingo yesterday

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, said the nation will be updated on the investigations.

“There was an aviation incident involving one of the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today. Thankfully, there were no casualties. Civil Aviation Authorities are investigating and their findings will be shared with the nation when they become due”.

 

 

