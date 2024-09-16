Source: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: A Crucial Battle in November 2024 Series!
November 24 – December 5, 2024: The series begins with the T20I leg, followed by the ODI matches. Pakistan will visit Zimbabwe, taking advantage of varied weather conditions across Harare and Bulawayo, where the games are slated to take place.
Pakistan:
Pakistan enters the series after a mixed year in T20I and ODI formats. Having shown flashes of brilliance in the Asia Cup and World Cup, their lineup remains dangerous with a mix of youth and experience. Babar Azam continues to be the backbone of Pakistan’s batting lineup, while bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will spearhead their fast-bowling attack.
Rising stars like Mohammad Haris and Ihsanullah could provide the X-factor in Zimbabwean conditions.
Previous Records Against Zimbabwe: Pakistan holds a dominant record against Zimbabwe in limited-overs cricket. Historically, Pakistan has rarely lost to Zimbabwe, showcasing their superiority across formats. Their most recent meeting in 2021 resulted in comprehensive wins for Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is.
Zimbabwe:
Zimbabwe is undergoing a rebuilding phase, relying on emerging talents to challenge stronger opposition. In recent years, Zimbabwe’s inconsistency has kept them from climbing in the ICC rankings, but their ability to surprise in home conditions can never be underestimated.
Sikandar Raza, a vital all-rounder, will anchor Zimbabwe’s lineup. Promising young players like Ryan Burl and bowlers such as Blessing Muzarabani will aim to disrupt Pakistan’s well-settled batting order.
Previous Records Against Pakistan: Zimbabwe’s record against Pakistan has been dismal, with just a few notable victories. The last significant win came in a T20I in 2021, though Pakistan’s dominance overall has kept Zimbabwe at bay.
Weather Conditions:
The weather in Zimbabwe in late November and December varies: Harare and Bulawayo will experience warm, dry conditions ideal for cricket. Late afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially in Bulawayo, potentially affecting game conditions and tactics.
These weather dynamics will influence bowling choices. Seamers may benefit from overcast conditions, but the pitches traditionally favor batting. Spin could play a significant role, especially in the middle overs.
The cricketing ties between Pakistan and Zimbabwe date back decades, with Pakistan being one of Zimbabwe’s earliest opponents after they gained Test status in 1992. Over the years, Pakistan has provided support to Zimbabwe cricket in times of financial and administrative difficulties, further cementing the bond between the two cricket boards. This relationship has also seen Zimbabwe tour Pakistan during difficult periods when other nations refused due to security concerns. This mutual respect has added layers to their encounters, though Pakistan has largely maintained dominance on the field.
This series will be critical for both teams, with Pakistan refining their World Cup squad ahead of the next cycle, and Zimbabwe striving for respect and recognition in the international arena. Given Pakistan’s track record and Zimbabwe’s home advantage, fans can expect a fiercely competitive series filled with exciting cricket.
— Waseem Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya
