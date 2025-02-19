Cabinet okays regional youth cooperation

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

Cabinet has approved memorandums of understanding with Rwanda and South Africa, in a significant step towards enhancing youth development.

The announcement was made by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

The MoUs aim to foster cooperation in fields that directly impact the youth. The key areas of collaboration include life skills training, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology transfer and health promotion.

By pooling resources and expertise, the three countries seek to create a supportive environment for young people to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

The objectives of the MoUs also include addressing youth involvement in criminal activities by providing skills development programmes and re-integration initiatives for those who have faced legal challenges.

By creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and market development, the governments hope to foster a generation of innovators and job creators.

“Cabinet received and approved the Memoranda of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of South Africa on Cooperation in the field of Youth Affairs,” said Dr Muswere.

Zimbabwe, South Africa and Rwanda desired to cooperate in the mutual development of young people through existing bilateral arrangements.

“The areas of cooperation include life skills training and capacity development, entrepreneurship development, agriculture, agro-processing and manufacturing, market development, technology development and transfer, skills development and re-integration programmes for youths in conflict with the law, tourism business development, health promotion programmes and transformation and empowerment programmes.

“Some of the objectives include raising the standard of living for youths and disadvantaged communities, thus reducing poverty, promoting and facilitating life skills training and capacity building for youths for sustainable nation building, promoting rural development based on youth in agriculture and reducing criminal activities committed by youths, while creating peace and crime-free countries.”