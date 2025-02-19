All set for Youth Day celebrations

Nqobile Tshili, Bulawayo Bureau

ALL is set for the hosting of the National Youth Day commemorations in Bulawayo this Friday with President Mnangagwa leading proceedings amid expectations the event would spotlight key youth empowerment programmes and investments ushered in by the Second Republic as part of its inclusive development agenda.

The National Youth Day is commemorated annually on February 21 and this year the event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on account of precautionary measures in view of likely heavy rains.

Thousands of youths from across the country are expected to attend the gathering, which will run under the theme: ‘Empower youth: Secure the future’.

Excitement has already gripped the city ahead of the programme amid high hopes the programme will inspire young people and deliver solutions to some of the challenges facing the country while unlocking opportunities for the youths.

Speaking ahead of the event, Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, said the province is ready to host the National Youth Day commemorations.

“On Monday we had a preparatory meeting for the National Youth Day commemorations. Due to the prevailing weather conditions we resolved that we move the venue for the event from Barbourfields Stadium to ZITF grounds (ZIEC). But preparations are moving swiftly and we are happy with the progress so far,” said Minister Ncube.

She said hosting another national event is very significant for the City of Bulawayo as it speaks to local development.

“It’s very important for Bulawayo to be hosting such national events. It gives us the opportunity to show our capabilities and capacity. While we might not have adequate accommodation we have proved to be capable of hosting these national events,” she said.

“I’m challenging young people to come in their numbers and showcase the Bulawayo culture.”

Minister Ncube said tomorrow (Thursday) stakeholders involved in youth programming will be showcasing their projects and it will be essential for young people to participate in them. She said issues to do with drugs and substance abuse will be tackled during the engagements.

Milestone investment in education are some of the areas where the Government has empowered young people, some whom have been capacitated to start their own business projects.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said universities and colleges have prepared thorough knowledge and technical skills for them to compete in the 21st century.

“Through Heritage Education 5.0, universities and polytechnic colleges provide students with a solid foundation in their chosen field, equipping them with theoretical knowledge, practical skills and entrepreneurial mind set,” he said. “Polytechnic colleges, in particular, focus on providing hands-on training in technical fields that enable young people to go and start businesses,” said Prof Tagwira.

Students were introduced to critical and problem solving as part of their development.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership universities this year had been mandated to ensure students’ innovations can be commercialised.

“In 2025, President Mnangagwa has directed the ministry to support commercialisation of student prototypes and ideas from innovation hubs into start-up businesses that can create employment,” he said.

“By providing young people with a comprehensive education, practical skills, and personal development opportunities, our universities and polytechnic colleges empower them to succeed in their careers, make meaningful contributions to society, and become active, responsible citizens,” said Prof Tagwira.

He said the introduction of innovation hubs at institutions of higher learning had been prioritised to promote critical thinking, analysis, and problem-solving, thereby helping students develop essential life skills.

Prof Tagwira said students were encouraged to collaborate and build strong relationships with peers, as well as mentors while developing leadership skills.

“Most of our universities and colleges now offer opportunities for students to take on leadership roles, participate in extracurricular activities, and develop entrepreneurial skills. All our Universities and colleges in Zimbabwe offer strong industrial internship programmes, providing students with valuable learning experience and job opportunities. Institutions offer career counseling services, helping students explore their interests, identify career paths, and create personalised career plans,” said Prof Tagwira.

Government was also cognisant that some students might be handicapped to pay their tertiary fees hence the work for fees programme being rolled at all the institutions.

“Students in tertiary institutions face challenges of raising fees for their studies. The Government has started a work study programme in all our universities and colleges to make sure no child fails to get higher education because of the circumstances of the parents,” said Prof Tagwira.

“Students with disabilities tend to get disadvantaged by their physical condition. Government has now come up with a programme of providing assistive devices to such students to enhance their learning.”

Prof Tagwira said the Government encouraged students to be part of alumni communities, which have also become a key enabler for professional growth through networking.

Institutions of higher learning provided platforms for young people to address social issues including drugs and substance abuse.

“Universities and polytechnic colleges foster diverse and inclusive environments, promoting cross-cultural understanding, empathy, and social responsibility.

“With the current drug menace in Zimbabwe our Institutions offer counseling services, support groups, and wellness programmes to promote students’ mental health and overall well-being,” he said.