Source: CAF boost for DeMbare, Ngezi | The Sunday Mail

Langton Nyakwenda

ZIMBABWE’S representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars, will get US$50 000 from the continental body for participating in the preliminary round stage.

Dynamos, who face Zambian outfit ZESCO United in a Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg, at Botswana’s National Stadium in Gaborone this afternoon, are marking their return to African football after a 10-year absence.

Similarly, Ngezi are having only their second dance with the continental game.

They marked their return to the African safari yesterday, seven years after they debuted with a 0-0 CAF Champions League draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Maniema at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Takesure Chiragwi’s men, who were the home team yesterday, are now hoping to turn the power on the Congolese in the reverse fixture next weekend.

Both the Dynamos and Ngezi management are no doubt happy at the news that CAF have lived up to the pledge made at the start of the year by their president, Patrice Motsepe, to boost the finances of the participating teams right from the preliminary stage.

The two teams have been hamstrung by serious financial challenges, which were exacerbated by the fact that they are having to play their home matches away from Zimbabwe.

CAF are following up on the commitment that Motsepe made to improve the welfare of clubs participating in Africa, and the first move is to cushion teams from the preliminary stages of both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The continental body confirmed as much in a press statement posted on their website.

“In line with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s promise to improve club competitions and provide more financial assistance to clubs, the clubs participating in the preliminary stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will receive US$50 000 each,’’ CAF said.

“This is the first time CAF is offering financial assistance to clubs at this stage of the competition. Previously, clubs needed to reach the group stages to be eligible to share the overall prize money. In the last two years, the CAF executive has significantly increased investment in African Club Football.’’

Dynamos chairperson Moses Maunganidze yesterday welcomed the CAF intervention, which he described as “timeous’’.

“It’s welcome news indeed given the exorbitant cost of fulfilling these CAF fixtures,” he said. “The intervention is timeous and plausible,” said Maunganidze. “For us who are having to play home away from home, every dollar to assist the club is mitigatory and much appreciated.”

After the fortnight of the first preliminary round games that began on Friday, followed by return legs next weekend, CAF will then stage the second preliminary round matches in September.

Winners of the second preliminary round will book their places in the group stage of the respective competitions.

CAF have dangled a US$4 million prize money for the Champions League winners, up from the US$2,5 million they paid out in 2022.

Winners of the Confederation Cup now take home US$2 million compared to the US$1,2 million received in 2022. The new figures mean that Dynamos will be guaranteed US$400 000 should they reach the group stage, while Ngezi stand to pocket US$700 000.

CAF said they heeded the call by clubs to review the huge costs of travelling in Africa.

“The significant step by CAF addresses the longstanding concerns from clubs on the travelling and logistical costs associated in playing in club continental football,” said the football body.

“This financial boost for preliminary round participants complements the existing prize money structure for later stages of both competitions.’’

This move is expected to incentivise more clubs to participate in continental competitions and raise the overall standard of club football in Africa.

For Dynamos, who last month faced industrial action by their players over outstanding financial obligations, any financial injection into their coffers will go some way in alleviating their plight.

Due to their financial struggles in the domestic Premiership, Dynamos had ceased camping for local matches.

In looking ahead to today’s clash against ZESCO United, Dynamos caretaker coach Lloyd Chigowe emphasised the need for DeMbare “to prove that we are a top club’’.

The 1998 Champions League runners-up and 2008 semi-finalists have been the best performers of all the Zimbabwean clubs that have participated in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Unlike the late David Mandigora’s class of 2008, Chigowe will today have to bank on a bunch of greenhorns, with the lanky coach’s major concern being their impotence in front of goal.

Goals have been hard to come by for Dynamos in the Premiership this year where they have turned into draw specialists.