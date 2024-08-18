Source: Zimpapers journalists shine at Sadc media awards | The Sunday Mail

Kuda Bwititi

Political Editor

ZIMBABWEANS are grateful to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for standing by the country in its fight against illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West, in spite of the immense pressure on regional countries to isolate Harare, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his opening remarks at the 44th Ordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who assumed the regional body’s chairmanship, applauded SADC member states for their solidarity.

“The people of Zimbabwe count it an honour to be hosting this 44th Ordinary SADC Summit. And we treasure your gathering here in the land of the great Emperor Munhumutapa,” he said.

“On their behalf, I am grateful for the opportunity to personally thank you all for the many years of your unwavering solidarity, support and unbreakable fraternal relations with the Republic and people of Zimbabwe.”

He said SADC countries have unflinchingly stood on Zimbabwe’s side, in line with the understanding that the well-being of one is essential to the well-being of all.

“This has been against the continuing heinous sanctions imposed on our motherland, Zimbabwe, by some Western countries,” he continued.

“We are aware that various forms of undue pressure may have been exerted on you over the years to abandon us.

“Yet you have remained resolute in the true spirit of our liberation wartime mantra that an injury to one is an injury to all.”

Yesterday’s Heads of State and Government Summit was also the anniversary of SADC Day, which is commemorated annually on August 17 to celebrate the transformation of SADC from a coordination conference into a development community.

Said President Mnangagwa: “Today also marks the SADC Day anniversary.

“We commemorate the signing of the SADC Declaration and Treaty in 1992 at the Summit of Heads of State and Government that was held in Windhoek in the Republic of Namibia.

“The historic birth of SADC ushered in an era of marked transformation in the region from a past characterised by segregation and brutal racial oppression to the present, where we enjoy peace, security and prosperity in our respective countries.

“Indeed, since its inception, SADC has enabled the integration and has improved the quality of life of our peoples.”