Source: CALA Was Done Haphazardly, Set To Undergo Wholesale Changes – Minister Moyo

The Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) model is set to undergo significant changes to remove the burden on learners, teachers and parents.

This was revealed by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo while addressing education stakeholders in Chinhoyi, on Thursday.

Moyo said CALA was done “haphazardly” adding that changes are set to be implemented as early as February 2024 following the CALA curriculum review exercise that was completed recently. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):