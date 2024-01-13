Source: Police Roadblock Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On CCTV
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying one of the suspects who was among a group of assailants who robbed police officers who were manning a roadblock in Masvingo on Thursday 11 January.
The ZRP has supplied a picture of the suspect who was captured on CCTV at a service station in Masvingo.
The four suspects posed as members of the uniformed service when they robbed the police officers.
Later that day, the robbers boarded a Toyota Fun Cargo at Gurutsime Business Centre near Renco Mine claiming that they wanted to go to Chiredzi.
Along the way, the driver of the vehicle suspected he was carrying armed robbery suspects and disembarked from the vehicle and tried to run away.
One of the robbers drew out a firearm and shot the motorist in the chest. He later succumbed to the gunshot wound at Masvingo General Hospital. ZRP said in a statement:
Reference is made to the ZRP press statement on a series of armed robbery cases which occurred on 11/01/2024 in Masvingo from CBD to Renco and a Police Roadblock site along Nemamwa –Muchakata Road, Masvingo.
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in identifying one of the suspects who was captured on CCTV at a service station in Masvingo.
Anyone with information on the full particulars and identity of the suspect to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
COMMENTS