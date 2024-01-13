Source: Police Roadblock Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On CCTV

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying one of the suspects who was among a group of assailants who robbed police officers who were manning a roadblock in Masvingo on Thursday 11 January.

The ZRP has supplied a picture of the suspect who was captured on CCTV at a service station in Masvingo.

The four suspects posed as members of the uniformed service when they robbed the police officers.