Source: Call for waste management policies -Newsday Zimbabwe

THERE is need for deliberate waste management policies that encourage investment in recycling to cut down on pollution, stakeholders have said.

They made the call as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the Global Recycling Day on March 18.

Never Gariromo, the executive director for Zero Waste CBOs Consortium, bemoaned failure by most local authorities to have recycling policies.

“The biggest challenges are due to lack of enablers for waste recycling and management. For example, Karoi Town Council neither has a waste management policy document nor a strategy paper,” Gariromo said.

“We can’t simply measure the results of our work from non-standardised methods.

“Without a waste management policy in place, there are no targets, strategies aimed at key performance indicators and stipulated outputs, among others.”

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba echoed similar sentiments.

“Uncollected waste is a huge challenge that needs collective intervention, which include waste recycling,” he said.

The Environment Management Agency (EMA) said recycling helped to reduce landfill waste, conserve natural resources and cut down on pollution.

“It also lowers carbon emissions, playing a key role in the fight against climate change. Recycling boosts the economy by creating jobs in waste management, manufacturing and sustainable industries,” EMA said in a statement.

Global Recycling Day is celebrated annually in March to raise awareness about recycling and promote sustainable practices, with the aim of turning waste into resources and protecting the planet.

This year, the commemoration was held under the theme Breaking Barriers: A Revolutionary Blueprint for the Waste Management Crisis.

Established in 2018 by the Global Recycling Foundation to highlight recycling’s critical role in preserving natural resources and securing a sustainable future for the planet, the initiative aims to celebrate achievements made in recycling.

It also aims to push for more innovative and effective recycling practices globally.

Currently, the world is facing an unprecedented waste management crisis due to rapid urbanisation and unsustainable production patterns that have led to a surge in waste generation, overwhelming existing waste management systems.

Recycling plays a pivotal role by reducing the demand for virgin materials, conserving energy and minimising pollution.

However, numerous barriers hinder the effectiveness of recycling efforts, including inadequate collection, sorting and processing facilities.

Concerns have been raised due to limited public awareness and participation in recycling programmes, challenges in recycling complex materials and developing efficient recycling technologies, inconsistent regulations and lack of financial incentives for recycling.