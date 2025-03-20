Source: Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba -Newsday Zimbabwe

SEVEN tonnes of ghost nets have been retrieved from Lake Kariba, marking a significant milestone in the fight against plastic pollution in Zimbabwe’s water bodies.

The ghost nets, abandoned fishing nets that continue to trap and kill aquatic life long after they are discarded, have been a major problem in Lake Kariba, threatening the livelihoods of fishermen, local communities and the ecosystem of the lake.

The retrieval of the ghost nets is the result of a collaborative effort between the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Parks Authority), the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and local communities.

The project, which began last year, has not only helped to clean up the lake but has also provided a source of income for local communities who are being paid to collect the nets and other waste.

According to Cliff Chivanga, chief operating officer of Zimbabwe Sunshine Group, the retrieval of the ghost nets is a major breakthrough in the battle against plastic pollution.

“We are thrilled to have retrieved seven tonnes of ghost nets from Lake Kariba,” he said.

Chivanga said the project was aimed at protecting Zimbabwe’s water bodies.

“So, the project was very successful, and to date, we can confirm that we have managed to recover over seven tonnes of plastic waste, including nets, from the river basin. That’s over a period of one year,” he added.

“The project incentivises the green good deed, where someone recovers the material from the water and then they are given a certain stipend as payment for the effort they have made.”

The ghost nets have had a devastating impact on Lake Kariba, once a thriving fishery, killing fish as well as other aquatic life, including crocodiles and hippos.

The lake’s ecosystem has been severely disrupted and the fisheries industry has been under threat.

However, the retrieval of the ghost nets is expected to boost the fisheries industry, which has been struggling to recover from the effects of the ghost nets.

After the removal of the nets, the lake’s ecosystem can begin to recover and fish populations can start to replenish.

To ensure that the collected nets do not find their way back into the lake, the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group has begun transforming them into pavers and roof tiles.

This innovative approach not only helps to keep the lake clean but also provides a sustainable source of building materials.

“To ensure whatever comes from the river does not find its way to another environmental space where it will also pollute and cause other environmental pollution or degradation, we are turning these nets into pavers and roof tiles,” Chivanga said.

The impact of the project is already being felt, with local fishermen reporting an increase in catches since the clean-up exercise began.

The project is also helping to promote sustainable fishing practices and raise awareness about the dangers of ghost nets.