Calls for investment in SADC’s manufacturing sector 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Dr Thomas Utete Wushe

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

SADC countries need to attract quality investments to spur the region’s manufacturing sector as it is a great opportunity to create jobs and drive economic development, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe has said.

Speaking at the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week that is currently underway in Harare, Dr Wushe said SADC’s member States need to work together in industrialising the region.

“As we gather this week to ponder on strategies to industrialise the region, we are alive to the daunting challenge of attracting quality investments into the region.

“It is my hope that our investment promotion agencies and the private sector will take advantage of this rare opportunity to forge partnerships and perhaps settle deals that will transform our economies and the region.

“Similarly, I hope that our esteemed investors will appreciate the vast investment opportunities that Zimbabwe and other SADC countries have to offer. Today is a clear commitment that the region is ready to receive quality investments. Your presence here assures us that you are ready to embark on the journey with us.”