Source: Industrialisation Week seeks to leverage on region’s strategy –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE 7th Sadc Industrialisation Week, which kicked off yesterday with a media awareness event, will target the private sector as the country seeks to leverage the region’s industrialisation strategy, NewsDay reports.

The week is set to accord local companies an opportunity to showcase their products and forge new partnerships in the region.

Speaking during the media awareness event in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said the programme would draw around 300 participants from all Sadc member States and the public, key stakeholders in the private sector, strategic co-operating partners, the academia, research and technology institutions, among others.

“There will be 150 companies, 100 of which will be reserved for locals, innovation hubs, small to medium scale enterprises, women and youth exhibitions, while at least 45 will be reserved for the other 15 member States.

“With each member State allocated at least three weeks, a dedicated pavilion of regional investment promotion agencies from the 15 Sadc Industrialisation member countries will be provided.

“The Sadc Industrialisation Week will target participation by private sector players in the following sectors: the agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, pharmaceutical, financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, capital goods and infrastructure sectors.

“Participants at the investment forum will include all investment agencies from Sadc member countries under one roof, all sovereign wealth funds from Sadc member countries, international financial institutions like the African Development Bank, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and other international investors.”

Muswere said the event, which would be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangangwa, would also provide a platform to showcase infrastructure and connectivity projects that have a long-term impact in terms of the Sadc Regional Industrialisation Programme.

He said one such project was the proposed Beira-Mutare-Harare-Bulawayo-Francistown-Walvis Bay high-speed rail, which will serve as a cost-to-cost Beira-Walvis Bay railway.

“To all the members of the fourth estate, we appreciate the crucial role that you are supposed to play in amplifying the message, the successes and aspirations of the Sadc Industrialisation Week.

“Your coverage will help to disseminate the outcomes of this important milestone, reaching a wider audience and inspiring others to join us in this transformative journey,” the Information minister said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the other participants, sponsors and organisers who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible.

“Let us seize this opportunity to forge partnerships, exchange ideas and to chart a course towards a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future of the Sadc region.”

In 2014, Zimbabwe played a leading role in the formulation and advocacy of the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap, which was subsequently adopted by member States.