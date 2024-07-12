Calls for whistleblower protection law grow 

This year, the commemorations were held under the theme Effective Whistleblowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight against Corruption.

GOVERNMENT should prioritise the crafting of legislation that protects whistleblowers amid concerns that Zimbabwe has not enacted such a law almost two decades after signing the Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

In a statement during the commemorations of the 8th Africa Anti-Corruption Day yesterday, Transparency International-Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights called on the Zimbabwean government to prioritise a law safeguarding whistleblowers.

The organisations said the commemorations should act as a reminder to government that the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) enjoins State parties to protect whistleblowers

“[We] note with concern that after more than 20 years of the AUCPCC, Zimbabwe has not taken tangible measures to domesticate its provisions by enacting a whistleblower protection law,” the statement read.

“Further, note with great concern that whistleblowers across the country continue to face severe adverse consequences daily for their bold and urgently needed contribution to anti-corruption efforts in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Michael Reza and Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo have joined the rest of Africa in commemorating the day.

Reza said whistleblowers were crucial because they were the source of the information.

“So it is imperative that as a country, we put in place whistleblower protection mechanisms and I am happy that as a country’, we have started putting in place the whistleblower protection mechanisms,” he said.

“But we must move fast because corruption is also moving faster than the Bill and I implore our government to move faster so that we arrest this vice, which has actually destroyed our country.”